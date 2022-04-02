Barclays Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 415 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 394.62.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

