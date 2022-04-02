Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.25.
Barkby Group Company Profile (LON:BARK)
