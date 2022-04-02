Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.25.

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

