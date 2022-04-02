Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Okta were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Okta stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

