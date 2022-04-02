Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.53. 6,898,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698,676. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

