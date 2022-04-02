Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 in the last three months.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,782,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,693,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

