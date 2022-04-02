Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

