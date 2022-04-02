Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded up $17.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $693.00. 2,941,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $727.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

