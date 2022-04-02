Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $727,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 101,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,802,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,030. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.44.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

