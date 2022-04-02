Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.73. 505,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

