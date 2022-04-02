Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 3,697 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,311,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,843,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

