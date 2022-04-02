Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 501 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.69. 2,196,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.