Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 80 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.78 and its 200 day moving average is $558.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

