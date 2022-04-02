Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.09) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $524.40.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.40 on Friday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

