bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BEBE stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

