Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 16,672,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,611,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

