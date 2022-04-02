Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 578,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $20,081,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.16. 488,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,511. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day moving average of $214.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.