Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

