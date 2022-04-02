Benchmark Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

