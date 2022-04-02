Berenberg Bank Lowers tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Price Target to GBX 250

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 167 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £338.85 million and a P/E ratio of 111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.91.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.