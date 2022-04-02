BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.