BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7,016.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 861,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

