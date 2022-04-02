BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

WM opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.