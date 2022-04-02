BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

