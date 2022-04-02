BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $109,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4,522.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

CFG stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

