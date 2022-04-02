BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,053,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73.

