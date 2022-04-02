Berkshire Bank Buys 592 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.54. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

