Berry Data Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $744,234.64 and approximately $40,001.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

