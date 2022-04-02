Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.40 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

