Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

