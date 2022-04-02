Bessemer Group Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE GGG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.