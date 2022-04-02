Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.35.

STX opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.