Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 13,115 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 244.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.