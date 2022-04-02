Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 7,345 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

