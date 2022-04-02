Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,936.4% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.