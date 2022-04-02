Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $97.95

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.95 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 102.56 ($1.34). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.30), with a volume of 2,131 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)
