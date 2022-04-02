Biglari (NYSE:BH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Biglari by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biglari by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

