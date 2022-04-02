Biglari (NYSE:BH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Biglari by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biglari by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

