BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million.
Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 3,285,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,699. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.
In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
