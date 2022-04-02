BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 3,285,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,699. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

