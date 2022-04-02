BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackBerry by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 151,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 103,046 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 671,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 100,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

