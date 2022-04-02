BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MUI opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

