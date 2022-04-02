Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.