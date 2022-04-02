Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $310,605.25 and $2.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

