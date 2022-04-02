Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

