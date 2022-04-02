Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading Up 5.1%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 21,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Blue Line Protection Group alerts:

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.