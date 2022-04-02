BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BHKLY opened at $76.29 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

