Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.99. Boeing has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

