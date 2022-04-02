Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.16

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.16 and last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 203726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.22.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at C$290,833.19.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

