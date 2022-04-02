Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 17,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,954 shares of company stock worth $4,490,477. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

