Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 17,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NYSE:BSX traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
