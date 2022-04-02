Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPAY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,585. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 231,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.