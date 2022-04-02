Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells $226,880.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.