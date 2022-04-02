bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of bpost NV/SA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

